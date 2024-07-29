Patients and staff speak of their dismay over 'bombshell' move to shut GP surgery in Rowey Regis

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Residents arriving at Hawes Lane Surgery, in Rowey Regis, on Thursday were greeted by a notice of apology stating the practice had closed due to "unforseen circumstances".

The closure followed proceedings relating to a Bankruptcy Order made against the surgery on June 26. Despite efforts by the practice contract holder to annul it, receivers took action to close it with immediate effect.

Rowley Regis patient Lorraine Lee, aged 66, said: "We think it's absolutely disgraceful that us patients have been left hight and dry. We got no notice whatsoever that the surgery was closing.

"I was supposed to have a test done there yesterday, but my sister sent me a text to say the surgery had closed. She sent a photo of the notice on the door. I've now got to wait a bit longer to get an appointment somewhere else. This isn't good at all.

"I feel really sorry for the staff who seemed to have been left to face the music."