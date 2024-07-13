'They tell me it's bedtime, I don’t get a choice': Damning report into care home released

Mill House Care Home was forcibly closed down last month after Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors found residents were at risk of 'potential abuse' amid a catalogue of failings.

In one instance, a resident told inspectors they were not given a choice about when they woke up or went to bed at the home on Mount Pleasant, Bilston.

After being told on Friday, June 21, that the home was shutting the following Monday, residents were moved out by minibus over the course of two days, leaving loved ones concerned about the effect relocations would have on them.

One woman feared her mother could be 'finished off' by being rehomed at short notice as the once-thriving home became an empty shell with staff packing belongings and Christmas decorations into boxes.

Mill House in Bilston which has closed.

The CQC inspected the home in March, but had to take 'urgent enforcement action' - as a last resort - in the following months because it was concerned about people's safety and quality of life if they didn’t.

The watchdog has now published its findings from the inspection, which include safeguarding procedures not always being followed which placed people at the risk of ‘potential abuse’.