Coinciding with the UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament, each painting commemorates a talented young footballer or fan who died too soon, and several of them feature the emotive message ‘England Til I Died’.

The murals form part of a national campaign to raise awareness about heart disease, run by the British Heart Foundation.

At a time when the nation gathers to celebrate football, it is yet another reminder of a loss for the families coming to terms with the sudden death of a loved one - whose dreams of playing for or supporting their national team disappeared in an instant.

One of the youngsters, talented footballer Myles Christie, 15, from Wolverhampton, played football from an early age but tragically suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in 2023 - exactly eight years to the day after the death of his father, Alden, from the same condition.

The mural aims to raise awareness for the condition - which is said to take the life of 12 young people under 35 every week. Photo: British Heart Foundation

His mural is proudly placed in Digbeth, Birmingham, and his brave mother Hayley was left trying to explain these sudden deaths to her younger son, Carter, who has lost his father and big brother.

Speaking on the tragedy, she said: “Initially I didn’t really want to be here. I was in shock. I didn’t want to be a widow or a single parent.

“Looking back now I remember Myles having said to me that he was scared he might die young because of his dad. He was having bereavement counselling.

“I feel like he’s with his dad now, and he longed for him.”

The young sportsman was a talented footballer, basketball player and athlete

A skilled footballer, but also talented in basketball and athletics with ambitions to be a PE teacher, Myles was in Year 10 at school and studying for his GCSEs when, in May 2023, Hayley went to wake him and found him lying face-down on the floor by his bed.

Despite Hayley’s fiancé Nathan performing CPR, and the best efforts of paramedics and a doctor at Birmingham Children’s Hospital where Myles was rushed on blue lights, he couldn’t be saved.

Hayley said: "Losing your child is the worst thing that can happen to you. I never thought I’d lose my husband, let alone my son. I thought our family had had its share of trauma.

Hayley said Myles was never in any trouble at school

“I think the work the British Heart Foundation is doing in raising awareness of sudden cardiac death in the young is so important. This will sadly happen again to other families, but if we can raise awareness and do research into it, it will help. We need to talk about it."

Just over a year after she lost her beloved son, Hayley has revealed how she is coping with continuing without Myles.

She said: "Now, a year on from losing Myles I feel I have good and bad days. I struggled hugely after Al died but the loss of losing a child, it’s a different kind of grief.

"Myles was my boy, everything I lived for. I brought him into the world. He was just 15 but such a special boy and never in trouble at school. He had a big impact on everyone he met.

"That’s what keeps me going really, other than Carter and Nathan. I want to speak openly about what’s happened to us, about sudden cardiac death but it can feel overwhelming. Talking about it helps though.

"I feel I have no choice other than to be strong. If I can do something to help others feel less alone, I’d like to.

"Sudden cardiac death impacts so many people. You think 'how could this happen on the same day, eight years apart, both times in a bedroom in our home?' but it did. You couldn’t write it, couldn’t make it up."