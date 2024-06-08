Appeal after crash cyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries near Kidderminster

The injured man sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision which happened in Coningsby Drive in Habberely shortly after 8pm on Thursday.

The cyclist was airlifted to hospital following the incident.

West Mercia Police has since stated: "We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision between a van and a cyclist in Habberley area of Kidderminster.

"The collision happened at around 8.20pm at the junction of Low Habberley and Coningsby Drive and involved a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van and a push bike.The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed or have dash-cam footage, of either the collision itself or the vehicles in the minutes beforehand."

Witnesses with information or footage is asked to contact the Operations Patrol Unit on 01527 583766 quoting incident number 477i of 6 June 2024.