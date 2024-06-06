Revealed: The most common names for baby girls and boys in each Black Country borough

Thousands of babies are born across the region every year to excited parents beginning or continuing their parenting journeys, and every year baby names rise and fall on lists of the most popular.

Data from the Office of National Statistics has revealed exactly which names are the the most popular in the Black Country and South Staffordshire for 2022 - the most recent data available.

Parents in Walsall chose the name Olivia as their favourite, with 15 babies given the name in 2022. It held onto the top spot from 2021, when 17 parents chose the name for their baby.

Two names proved to be the most popular across most of the region

On the other side of the fence, Muhammad was the most common boy's name with a total 45 babies given the name, also continuing its reign from the previous year.

Sandwell showed similar results - Olivia and Muhammad took the top spot with 20 new Olivias hitting the area and 56 baby Muhammads joining the community.

The data also showed Wolverhampton's most popular names, and they were different to its siblings Sandwell and Walsall.