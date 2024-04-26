Trial set for four men and woman accused of selling dodgy medicines through websites

The five, from Wolverhampton and Willenhall, were investigated by the Criminal Enforcement Unit (CEU) of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

They appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) charged with illegal supply of prescription-only medicines and controlled drugs through websites which had been set up.

Everton Reynolds, aged 57,of Milford Avenue, Willenhall, and 55-year-old Paul Billingham, of Wolverhampton Road West, Willenhall and 43-year-old Junior Ranger, Cartwright Road, Wolverhampton, Anita Rama, 47 of Fawdry Street, Wolverhampton and Andrew Nicholls, 53, from Oaks Crescent, Wolverhampton have been charged with offences under the Criminal Law Act 1977, Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and the Human Medicines Regulations 2012.

The charges include conspiracy to supply a Class B drug, conspiracy to supply a class C controlled drug, conspiracy to sell, supply, or offer to sell or supply an unauthorised medicinal product, conspiracy to sell or supply a prescription-only medicine and conspiracy to distribute goods bearing, or the packaging of which bore, a sign identical to, or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trademark.

Reynolds has also been additionally charged with knowingly failing to disclose a key to protected information having been served with a notice issued under Section 49 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000.

The five defendants remain on bail, their trial has been set for Monday, November 11.