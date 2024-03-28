Revealed: New way of paying tribute to lost loved ones at a Black Country NHS trust

The Memory Tree has been unveiled at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley in tribute to patients and staff who have sadly passed away.

The ornamental metal tree contains leaves which can be engraved and dedicated in celebration, recognition, or remembrance of patients and staff at The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust.

Funded by the Dudley Group NHS Charity, the tree has been placed in the centre of the hospital’s main walkway, near to the main reception, and will be accessible to all visitors, patients and staff.

The handmade sculpture was created by Hemel-based artist and sculptor Claudia Ashley-Brown, who used a range of mixed metals to create the eye-catching design.