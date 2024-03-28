Mum completes double challenge for garden appeal

Aimee Guy, from Trysull, ran the Stafford Half Marathon followed by the Wolverhampton 10K in successive weekends.

Aimee's efforts swelled the funds of the £30,000 appeal The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) Charity has set up to renovate its garden in the Children's Ward at New Cross Hospital to more than £10,700.

Olivia Guy, the three-year-old daughter of Aimee, 40 and her husband, Jason, 46, has 1p36 deletion syndrome, a disorder that typically causes severe intellectual disability. She spent six weeks in the Neonatal Unit at New Cross Hospital in October 2020.

Aimee, a mum of four, ran 35 miles a week preparing for the two events, which she completed with friends Emma Bernard and Jason in the latter.

Emma, 34, from Lower Penn, also has a connection with the Trust. Her twin nine-year-old boys were both treated at New Cross. Theo had sepsis in this eye socket and Abel had respiratory problems.

The pair completed the challenge in style, with both setting personal bests in the 10k. Aimee clocked 51 minutes 37 seconds, and Emma crossed the finish line in 51.03 in the event, which starts and finishes at Wolves' Molineux Stadium.

Reflecting on the 10k race, Aimee said: "We did start together but Emma was definitely quicker than me, although I made a bit up on the sprint finish.

"Jason did really well too – he ran one hour 11 minutes, so he went faster than he thought. But the main winner is the charity and boosting the fund.

"With gift aid, we’re nearly halfway there – we’ve got some amazing supporters so hats off to them."

Anyone wishing to donate to the garden appeal can find more information on the charity website.