Late patient's paintings to be put up for sale to raise money for hospital charity

Jacqui Buckler and Susan Whitehouse, the daughters of Roy Whitehouse, have agreed to sell 30 of their dad’s paintings, with the proceeds going to Well Wishers.

Roy, from Great Wyrley, died in August 2022 at the age of 90 after being treated at Walsall Manor Hospital for prostate cancer.

Roy pictured with some of his paintings at The New Art Gallery

More than 25 paintings by Roy were displayed by The New Art Gallery Walsall which featured him in its annual exhibition for local artists.

The retired council buildings manager only took up art at the age of 70 after suffering an Achilles injury doing his other hobby – walking – which kept him off his feet for a while.

Susan, who lives in Hampshire, said: “Dad joined an art class and it soon became apparent he had quite a talent for it, particularly watercolours – it seemed to be a case of 'never too late to learn'.

“His other passion in life was walking and he took part in – and organised – many walks with his rambling group, as well as completing several long distance walks such as Offa’s Dyke and the South Downs Way.

“So it was only natural to combine the two passions and many of his paintings were of places he had walked and loved.”

Jacqui Buckler with her dad’s paintings

Roy’s art teacher was so impressed with his work he encouraged him to enter the annual exhibition for local artists at The New Art Gallery.

All three paintings he submitted were accepted, and from then on, he entered his work every year until the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also liked to experiment with other media, particularly pastels, which he felt were a good medium for animals and flora he also had an interest in.

“Jacqui and I hope his paintings will help raise some funds for the charity,” added Susan.

“During his stay in the Manor Hospital, dad was full of praise for the staff and all they did for him so we are sure he would have been delighted to have helped with such a worthy cause, as we are too.”

Widower Roy, who lost his wife when she was 69, lived a full life, playing football until he was 40 before becoming a referee and linesman.

After becoming a regular patient at Walsall Manor Hospital, Roy, a lifelong bookworm, would come in to Well Wishers’ fundraising hub to buy and donate books.

Georgie Westley, fundraising manager, said: “I got to know Roy and Jacqui over a number of years. It’s a lovely gesture by Jacqui and Susan to ensure his memory lives on here.”