How to access NHS services this Easter bank holiday

Due to the bank holidays, some services such as GP surgeries and pharmacies may be closed or working on reduced services.

However, selected pharmacies will still be available for prescriptions, non-urgent medical advice and treatment of common ailments.

People who need medical help that isn't an emergency should contact the NHS on their 111 number in the first instance by visiting 111.nhs.uk or by calling 111.

Dr Anata Dave, chief medical officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: "We know that sometimes patients are unsure about what to do if they become unwell during a bank holiday weekend when their GP is closed, but we want to let people know that NHS help is still available when you need it.

"If you need medical help over the long weekend, contact NHS 111 in the first instance and they will direct you to the most appropriate service for advice or treatment.

NHS 111 can help direct people to the most appropriate local health services if they aren't sure where to go – this could include an out-of-hours GP, a pharmacy, a local NHS walk-in centre, or a hospital accident and emergency department.

Dr Dave continued: "As well as being treated more quickly, this will ensure A&E departments can focus on treating people with serious and life-threatening conditions.

"A number of pharmacies will be open over the Easter weekend and should be your first port of call for any minor illnesses. Local community pharmacists can provide free health advice to support you to self-care and no appointment is necessary.

"From coughs and colds to aches and pains, they can give expert help on everyday illnesses and answer questions about prescribed and over-the-counter medicines.

"Choosing the right service not only means you receive the treatment you require but also helps reduce pressure on urgent care teams, allowing them to focus on those who need them most."

A&E departments and 999 are still available to treat the most serious and life-threatening conditions.