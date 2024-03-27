First-of-its-kind inhaler recycling scheme launches in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In the first scheme of its kind in the Black Country, 18 pharmacies have joined The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) in a commitment to reduce carbon emissions, improve public health and protect the environment.

The scheme supports NHS England's 'greener NHS' mission which is aimed at reaching net zero emissions by 2040.

Simon Evans, chief strategy officer for RWT, said: "The health and care system in England is responsible for around five per cent of the country's total carbon footprint, so here at RWT we feel we have a duty to find more eco-friendly ways of doing things.

"Our Green Plan sets out how we can continue to provide high-quality care for patients, while at the same time protecting our local environment and visitors. The Trust has already made significant achievements in several areas including the physical estate, clinical services, waste recycling, catering and medicines – with this inhaler recycling scheme from pharmacy being the latest string to our bow."

One of the bins at the respiratory centre at New Cross Hospital

Staff realised there was a need for responsible inhaler recycling after a survey highlighted to respiratory patients in Wolverhampton that throwing them in the household bin is harmful for the environment.

Every year more than 60 million inhalers are prescribed in the UK – not disposing of them correctly can lead to hydrofluoroalkane (HFA), a propellant used in inhalers leaking into the atmosphere. HFAs are harmful to the environment due to its high Global Warming Potential (GWP).

Maddy O'hare, senior pharmacist in Critical Care at RWT, said: "The best way to reduce the carbon footprint of an inhaler is to return it to a pharmacy to be incinerated, but this project takes that one step further by actually recycling the plastic components.

"As well as encouraging patients to return their inhalers, this scheme aims to get the message out there about the damage they can have on the environment if not disposed of properly. If I, as a pharmacist, was unaware of the impact, then how can we expect the general public to know? This is our chance to raise awareness and change behaviours for the better."

The Trust received special collection bins for the hospital and community pharmacy sites, with supporting guidance that explains what can and cannot be recycled – they thanked the collaborative working between the Black Country Integrated Care Board (ICB), RWT and AstraZeneca UK Ltd for the success of the scheme.

Robin Jassal, who is based at Ettingshall Pharmacy in Wolverhampton, received his bin this week.

He said: "We all have a role to play in the decarbonisation of our health service and I’m happy that we’re able to take part in the scheme. It will be a collective effort to inform and educate those around us, but I’m looking forward to engaging with patients and doing our bit to make a difference."

The company partnered with the Trust will recycle the inhalers and transform them into new products, such as coat hangers, waste bins and other plastic products.

Janet Smith, Head of Sustainability for the Trust, added: "What’s important to note about the safe disposal and recycling scheme is that the Trust’s waste team will also pick up full bins on their usual routes around the city, which means they aren’t driving more than they normally would and emitting any additional CO2 into the atmosphere."

RWT is the pilot site before the project rolls out across the wider Black Country later this year. Neena Vadher, principal pharmacist medicines optimisation for Black Country Integrated

Care Board, said: "As a member of the Black Country ICS Greener NHS Sustainability Network, I have a keen interest in the impact of medicines, especially inhalers, on the environment.

"Being part of the inhaler recovery scheme and working collaboratively with partners across the system to plan and implement the Black Country’s first innovative inhaler recycling scheme

has been incredibly exciting."

Jeff Blankley, chief officer for Wolverhampton City Local Pharmaceutical Committee (LPC), added: "Community pharmacies have always looked to receive back patients' unwanted medicines, so it made perfect sense to encourage patients to do the same with empty or unwanted inhalers.

"With such significant risks, it’s important that we do our bit to reduce harmful gases getting into the atmosphere as well as recycling some plastic components of the inhalers."

People can return old or used inhalers to New Cross and Cannock Chase Hospitals or a participating pharmacy in Wolverhampton and can ask their local pharmacist for more information.