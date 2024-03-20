Black Country NHS trust becomes first in Midlands to use new treatment for ovarian cancer patients

The new form of treatment at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust is delivered by a special HIPEC (hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy) machine which directly bathes the abdomen in a chemotherapy solution to kill any remaining cancer cells after the surgical removal of all visible tumours.

Janos Balega, consultant gynaecological oncologist at the trust which runs Sandwell, City and Rowley Regis Hospitals, said: “This revolutionary new treatment has the ability to extend life for some of our sickest patients.

"This extra time they have is extremely precious to women and their loved ones.

"It’s a real privilege for us to be able to offer patients this treatment.”

Explaining more about the procedure, he added: “Chemotherapy after surgical removal has been proved to improve the survival and outcomes of patients with ovarian cancer with minimal additional side effects, and we are extremely pleased to be able to now offer this treatment to our patients.

“As the leading ovarian cancer surgical centre, we are the first in the Midlands to have this machine and will see our first cohort of patients benefitting directly from the treatment throughout this month, which also happens to be Ovarian Cancer Awareness month.

“Our centre has a great reputation and track record of performing cytoreductive (debulking) surgery. We established this service in 2008 and has been mastering it since.

"Only built on strong surgical foundations you can establish the HIPEC practice.”

Patients will be seen from across Greater Birmingham, Sandwell, Solihull, Sutton Coldfield and Walsall.

Dr Mark Anderson, chief medical officer at the trust, added: “This is a great example of something moving from innovation and research to an actual clinical service for our patients.

"And I’m really pleased that our team have been able to facilitate this here at the trust.”