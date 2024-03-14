Health monitors installed at libraries and community sites in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

They give residents the chance to accurately measure their height, weight, BMI (body mass index), heart rate and blood pressure.

No appointment is necessary and the checks are free, self-service and confidential, with results printed on a slip of paper for users to take away with them.

The health monitors are available at Central, Bilston, Warstones and Wednesfield libraries, the Bob Jones Community Hub, WV Active Aldersley, WV Active Central and WV Active Bilston Bert-Williams, and offer a valuable alternative to attending medical settings for low level and non-clinical interventions.

Staff at the various locations will not be able to provide clinical advice, but will be able to signpost residents to relevant information and advice.

Where appropriate, blood pressure monitors are also available to loan to enable people to monitor their blood pressure for free at home.

Showing off some of the health monitoring equipment available at Central Library are Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for visitor city, Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, and Robert Johnson, head of community information

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for our residents to take control of their own health and wellbeing, and this is one of the ways that we are giving them access to the tools they need to do just that.

"It is hoped these devices will encourage residents to prioritise getting their blood pressure checked, even if they have no apparent symptoms, as high blood pressure can lead to serious health issues like heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and vascular dementia if left unchecked.”

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, cabinet member for visitor city, added: “Our libraries, leisure centres and community facilities offer a wide range of services and facilities to residents, and we are delighted to have been able to expand it further with the introduction of these health monitors.

“They are free to use, and we hope they will prove popular with, and also useful to, customers.”