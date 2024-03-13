Levelling Up minister visits Black Country after £45 million announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mr Young said Bilston was a town 'on the up' after touring the town's market and the site of the planned £32 million health and wellbeing centre.

The health hub, next to the Bert Williams Leisure Centre, aims to support 18,000 patients by bringing together the NHS, social care, and wellbeing and leisure sectors. The idea is to focus on early intervention in health problems, reducing illness and reducing long-term costs to the health and social care services.

Funding for the scheme, which will also see a major revamp of Bilston Market, was announced by the Chancellor in March last year.

It was followed by the announcement of a further £20 million in the Chancellor's autumn statement, which will go towards the long-term regeneration of the town. The town has also been awarded £5.2 million from the Towns Fund.

"I think Bilston is definitely on the up," he said.

"The thing that struck me about Bilston is the fantastic market, which has been here for many decades, and will now be getting a £5 million investment from the Department for Levelling Up, and the health and wellbeing hub will get another £15 million.

"We are also talking with the city council and local stakeholders about how they will use the £20 million they will get through the long-term fund for towns.

"We don't know yet what that will be spent on, it will be decided locally."

Bilston Market, which celebrates its 200th anniversary this year, will benefit from new retail units and public toilets as part of the scheme, as well as a 'pocket park' where events can be hosted and a taller canopy to cover stalls.

It was highly commended in the Great British Market Awards last month, after clocking up 1.7 million visits during 2023 – an increase of 20 per cent on the previous year.