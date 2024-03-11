Dedicated Black Country podiatrist putting his feet up after 45 year career in the NHS

Robert Harness graduated from Durham School of Chiropody with a diploma in podiatry and started his professional career as a chiropodist in 1979 working for Northumberland Chiropody department.

Following this he moved back to Wolverhampton in 1980, where his parents lived, and joined the “Wolverhampton Area Health Authority” based at Bankfield House.

His first role was to set up a toenail surgery unit in 1982 within the department which at the time was a radical development within podiatry.

The 67-year-old, who works for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said: “It feels very strange to be retiring. I love my job as I can take pain away for patients.