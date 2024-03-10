Wolverhampton grandmother diagnosed with cancer after waking up with swollen stomach

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Caroline Wall is now sharing her story to urge others to seek medical advice if they notice any change in their bodies.

The 59-year-old, who works as a foster carer, was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer last year – she woke up one morning and noticed her stomach was swollen, but the chance of it being cancer 'didn't cross her mind'.

Caroline Wall said her appointments have helped her through the 'hardest time' of her life

Caroline began to feel pain and went to A&E at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) where she also found out her CA 125 bloods were extremely high. A CA 125 test measures the amount of protein (cancer antigen 125) in the blood.

"I couldn’t believe what I was hearing when I was told I had ovarian cancer," Caroline said. "I didn't know any of the symptoms and couldn't recall anybody having this in my family. I just thought, how, why, what next.

“All along I have kept very positive, and with a great support network of family around me and the excellent staff at RWT I have been able to have faith and keep courage."

After her diagnosis and several mini procedures, Caroline went on to have six to eight sessions of chemotherapy followed by complete removal of her uterus, omentum – the layer of fatty tissue that covers and supports the intestines and organs in the lower abdomen – cervix, fallopian tubes, and ovaries.

She 'thanks her lucky stars' every day that she already had her two children before the surgery and describes her husband, Tony Wall, as her rock.

Sandeep Gosall, Gynae-oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist at RWT said: "We have supported Caroline throughout her cancer journey and will continue to do so.

"We personalise the care to each patient depending on their needs and will always go above and beyond to reassure them."

Caroline is now battling through her eighth round of chemotherapy and is due to see her oncologist to talk about long-term plans.

"This may sound strange, but I do look forward to my appointments and coming into hospital because they have helped me through the hardest time of my life," Caroline added.

"I wouldn't be where I am today without the fantastic NHS, and I can't thank everyone involved in my care enough. I can now continue to be a foster carer, a mother, and a grandmother with thanks to RWT."

Caroline said she hopes one day that regular screening for signs of ovarian cancer is introduced.

Ovarian cancer can affect anyone who has ovaries. The NHS advises to recognise the BEAT symptoms of ovarian cancer:

• B, for bloating that doesn't come and go

• E, for eating difficulty and feeling full more quickly

• A, for abdominal and pelvic pain you feel most days

• T, for toilet changes and urination or bowel habits

More information about ovarian cancer can be found at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/ovarian-cancer/.