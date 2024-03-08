Daughter of cancer patient embarks on £5,000 fundraiser for Macmillan

Ruth Wake, 55, from Brewood, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) a month ago, despite having no symptoms.

AML is a type of cancer that spreads quickly and needs urgent treatment.

With the condition, bone marrow makes a large number of abnormal blood cells – called myeloid cells, a type of white blood cell – which don’t work properly.

White blood cells help protect the body against infection.

The cancer was discovered following a blood test through a regular health check arranged by Ruth’s employer HSBC Bank.

Ruth with daughter Natasha and Kelly (in green Macmillan jacket)

“I went for blood tests and some abnormalities flagged up so I had a biopsy,” said the mother-of-two, who is being treated as an inpatient at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital.

“To say I was shocked was an understatement because I feel fine, I run regularly, practise yoga and play picketball.

“I’m still trying to adjust because it’s a big shock to my family and friends so it’s a lot to process.

“But instead of feeling down, I put a post on Facebook explaining I don’t want pity or chocolates, what I want is blood because I’ve already had three transfusions and signed up 25 donors.”

A GoFundMe page was set up through Ruth’s daughter Natasha Wake, 21, a sport science student at Liverpool John Moores University.

“She set it up on a Saturday at 11am and by 11pm there was £1,000 and now it’s more than £2,800,” said Ruth, who is having her first round of chemotherapy and is expected to remain in hospital until the end of this month.

“Nathasha runs as well, she’s a cheerleader and has organised a 5k run to raise more funds and she’s got all the different societies at university to support it. I am so proud of her.”

Super-fit Ruth is no stranger to fundraising as she has completed the Full Moon MoonWalk, a night-time full marathon around London organised by grant-making breast cancer charity, Walk the Walk, where participants wear brightly-decorated bras.

And she hasn’t given up her hopes of remaining active again this year.

“It’s been quite a kick in the teeth really but I’m determined to see Natasha graduate in July and see Take That at the NIA in May,” added Ruth, who has another daughter, digital marketer Danielle, with husband Adrian.

Kelly Pritchard, Macmillan Cancer Support and information manager cancer services based at New Cross Hospital, said: “What an amazing fun event Natasha has planned, already raising more than £2,800 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“We really do appreciate Natasha’s kindness and the generosity of everyone who has donated.”

Natasha said: “Thanks for supporting my fundraising. My mum is the strongest person I know and with Macmillan’s support will give cancer everything she’s got.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/page/runforruth