Free bus passes for patients struggling with cost of living so they keep hospital appointments

Thanks to a partnership between Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s patient relations and experience and high intensity user teams, supported by Walsall Council’s Walsall Connected centres, the passes will also help vulnerable people to attend social or childcare groups, supporting their mental health and wellbeing.

National Express Bus Travel has agreed to fund the passes which also cater for groups of up to five adults or two adults and up to four children as well as a 10-day day saver option.

The scheme has been developed to help tackle the issue of patients not attending their appointments due to being unable to afford the bus fare.

Walsall Healthcare has hosted feedback sessions with people of all ages across local communities to understand the reasons for people not attending and this was one of the themes that emerged.

Garry Perry, associate director – patient voice – with the trust said: “It would be very easy to jump to the wrong conclusion about the reasons why people don’t attend their appointments and we were clear that we wanted to talk to as many as possible to better understand the range of issues that could result in these missed slots.

“One of the most common themes that we identified was the financial struggle, particularly within the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, that mean many simply can’t afford to attend, although they really wanted to.

"And this led to discussions that went beyond physical health which is why we want to extend the free travel passes to those who may be feeling isolated, or who have a lack of social interaction, or childcare difficulties.

“National Express Bus Travel has worked with our high intensity user team to make the travel offer and we firmly believe it will help make a significant difference to our patients who need this help the most.

“This intervention has wider implications for other patients too. If we reduce the number of Did Not Attends (DNAs) we will be able to offer more time slots and reduce waiting lists as well as save on the costs to the NHS of missed appointments.

"We’re proud to have worked in partnership to offer this potential solution and thanks National Express Bus Travel for being willing to help our communities in such a practical way.”

Patients who need free passes will have to access them via Walsall Connected centres.

Walsall Connected is a partnership between Walsall Council and local community organisations, libraries and other key partners.

In total, there are now 29 Walsall Connected centres across the borough, including one outside the antenatal clinic at Manor Hospital.

The centres offer free wi-fi and access to public computers and trained staff and volunteers are on hand to support residents to access council services online.