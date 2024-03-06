Big Brother star Jazzi P hopes for bountiful contributions at latest breast cancer fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wolverhampton-born singing sensation Jazzi P (real name Pauline Bennett) has launched an appeal for more people to get involved in her latest fundraising event to help fight breast cancer.

The latest event, on Mother's Day this Sunday, invites all guests to bring a spare bra to donate, before sitting down for brunch and a sit-down afternoon tea.

Against Breast Cancer works with recycling partners to save unwanted bras from landfill and recover the textiles while raising money for breast cancer awareness.

Talking to the Express & Star, Jazzi P said: "I collect bras for Against Breast Cancer as often as I can. I'm hoping that everyone will come to my event on Mother's Day.

"All you need to do is bring your bra - we are having brunch and afternoon tea, it's only £25."

Tickets are £25 for adults and £20 for under-18s.

Jazzi P added: "We are going to have line dancing, we are going to have a comedian and we also have karaoke.

"It's going to include some wonderful food with wonderful people for a wonderful time."

The event will take place at 2pm at the Expressions building on Sutherland Avenue, Wolverhampton. The event will also include a prize for the person who donates the most bras on the day.

For more information, and to book tickets, visit dlwevents.wixsite.com/wolverhampton/services-5.