Kidderminster charity shop supporting children's hospice threatened with closure

Acorns Children’s Hospice confirmed it was currently in consultation regarding the potential closure of the shop in High Street, Kidderminster.

A petition has been set up in response by mother Emily Marsden, whose disabled nine-year-old daughter has been helped by the charity for the past five years.

Emily, whose mother-in-law volunteers at the shop, said it was not only a good way of promoting the charity within Kidderminster but had many loyal volunteers and customers who would be incredibly disappointed to see it go.

A spokesperson from Acorns Children’s Hospice, which operates a hospice in Walsall, said: “At Acorns, we are committed to the long-term sustainability of our retail network, and like many charities, regularly evaluate the ongoing viability of our operations, particularly those that play a crucial role in raising funds towards our care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

"After much careful consideration, we are currently in consultation regarding the potential closure of our Kidderminster shop.

“We are aware of a petition in response to this proposal.

"We recognise this reflects a very real passion for our cause and the lifeline care and support we provide for local families, and for that we are truly grateful.

“We will not be making any further comment while the consultation process is under way.”

The petition, which has been launched at change.org, states: "Kidderminster Acorns Children’s Hospice shop is under threat of closure because it is projected to make a small loss in the coming year.

"This has come as a shock to its loyal volunteers and customers.

"The shop is very important to the Kidderminster community and performs a valuable role in terms of recycling and providing much-wanted items for people on a low budget.

"We call for attempts to be made to negotiate a lower rent or a cheaper retail property to be found in order to keep the shop open.

"Our family has a personal connection to Acorns Children’s Hospice as they have provided care and support to our disabled nine-year-old daughter for the past five years.

"We know first-hand how important Acorns is to families like ours and would be incredibly sorry to see our local hospice shop closed."

The petition has so far been signed by more than 70 people.

To sign the petition visit change.org/p/save-acorns-in-kidderminster.