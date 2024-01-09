Health chief warns winter infections are on the rise and borough needs to be ready for cases of measles

Speaking at a meeting of Dudley Council’s Health Select Committee on January 8, interim director of public health and well being, Mayada Abu Affan delivered a stark update on winter infections.

As health services struggle to cope with seasonal pressures the director had very little comfort for councillors.

She told the meeting: “There are cases of measles across the West Midlands, there are none in Dudley but it is only a matter of time before we get cases.”

The meeting was told there were 133 reported cases of the killer disease in the region with infections reported in both Birmingham and Sandwell.