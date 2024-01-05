Air ambulance worker whose career spans more than 40 years is honoured with lifetime achievement award

This year marks 20 years of service with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for Ian Roberts, who is currently the charity’s Care Quality Commission (CQC) registered manager.

Ian, from Bewdley, was previously the charity's air operations manager and a qualified critical care paramedic.

His four decades of dedication were recognised when he received the lifetime achievement award at the national Air Ambulances UK (AAUK) Awards of Excellence 2023.

Ian began his career in 1983 at Worcester Ambulance Station and within six years he progressed into management.

In the years following, he became a control officer before taking on the role of divisional officer for Worcestershire in which he managed all seven ambulance stations across the county.

By 1999, Ian had returned to the road and worked as a relief staff member in Bromsgrove where he met his partner, Jayne White, who now also works for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

He successfully applied for a secondment to air operations and joined the air ambulance – which was then called County Air Ambulance – in May 2003.

By 2014, Ian became acting air operations manager, following a decade of helping to implement and manage West Midlands Ambulance Service’s Regional Trauma Desk and Medical Emergency Response Incident Team (MERIT) systems.

He was them promoted to air operations manager and was responsible for the largest air ambulance operating patch in England, including three helicopters and a fleet of critical care cars provided by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

In 2020, Ian retired from his full time position, but he was asked to re-join Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to offer consultancy and advice to the senior leadership team.

He also took on the shared role of Care Quality Commission (CQC) registered manager, supporting Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to achieve clinical independence in April 2022.

Hanna Sebright, chief executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Ian’s commitment to our pre-hospital emergency service knows no bounds.

"He has played an intrinsic part in enabling our charity to develop and grow, helping us gain our CQC registration.

"Since then, Ian has facilitated the construction phase of our new Cosford airbase and charity headquarters to ensure it has all the requirements to help us future-proof our lifesaving service and continue to always put patient care and safety first above anything else.

“I have had the pleasure to work with Ian for more than 15 years and beyond and am proud that he has been recognised for his dedication to saving lives across the Midlands.”

Julian Spiers, critical care paramedic and Strensham airbase team leader for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Ian’s relaxed yet no nonsense approach has made him a popular and indispensable member of our charity’s senior leadership team.

"His lifetime achievement award is truly deserved for his commitment to patient care.”