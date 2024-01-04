Get set: Full list of Race for Life events across the region is revealed

More than 20 of the charity’s much-loved events, which raise funds for life-saving research, will take place across the region from May 12 to July 20.

Anyone who signs up this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale by using the code RACE24NY.

Every year around 33,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the West Midlands region.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives.

The Race for Life events kick off on Sunday, May 12 at Walsall Arboretum, where mums, dads, sons, daughters, grandmas, granddads and friends can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k routes.

From Saturday, May 4, Race for Life Pretty Muddy events make a splash at Weston Park, on the Shropshire/Stafforrdshire border, where adults and children can take part in separate mud-splattered obstacle courses.

Additional Pretty Muddy events will take place at Sandwell Valley Country Park on Saturday, June 2, and at Cofton Park, Birmingham, on Saturday, July 13.

For those not wishing to get down and dirty, further Race for Life events will take place in Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, on Sunday, May 19, at Wolverhampton’s West Park on Sunday, June 9, and finally at Himley Hall, Dudley, on Sunday, July 7.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the West Midlands, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at Race for Life. There is a race for everyone and we mean everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.

“January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.

Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year.

Cancer Research UK-funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK.

The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.

Andy Curran, chief executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org

Here's the full list of Race for Life events in the West Midlands: