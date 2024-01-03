In total, 514 people signed up for the ambulance service's student paramedic course, which was open for applications over the festive period.

The trust plans to recruit a total of 424 student paramedics across the region in the Black Country, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Birmingham, Coventry, Warwickshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire during 2024 - 2025.

The new staff, along with those who come to the trust via direct university courses, will help to further bolster the trust's front-line staffing.

West Midlands Ambulance Service recruitment manager, Louise Jones, said: "We are obviously delighted that so many people have applied for our exceptionally popular student paramedic programme.

"My team will be working through all of the applications and will be in touch as soon as possible. For those who have applied, it is worth keeping an eye on your emails as this is how we will be contacting people.

"Don’t forget, even if you weren’t able to apply this time, we will be recruiting again later in the year.

"For those looking for further information, we have a dedicated microsite which includes everything you need to know about entry criteria, the application and assessment process as well as the training programme once you begin."

Anyone still considering the opportunity to join the trainee programme can find more information on the West Midlands Ambulance Service careers website wmascareers.uk