Walsall Council wants to hear your views on dementia support

Walsall Residents who who come into contact with or support people with dementia, their family or carers, are being invited to take part in a survey as part of a Dementia Needs Assessment.

The assessment is being developed by Walsall Council in partnership with the NHS Black Country Integrated Health Board. The aim of the assessment is to understand the needs of Walsall residents with dementia and those caring, supporting or working with them.

Councillor Gary Flint, portfolio holder for wellbeing, leisure and public spaces at Walsall Council, said: "We are keen to hear your views and experiences about dementia and those who you support or work with.

"Whether you may know lots about dementia or nothing at all, your input is still important to us.

"It will help identify the levels of awareness and understanding of this condition and shape how people with dementia and their families or carers are supported both locally and nationally."

A community survey has gone live for anyone who has contact with the public as part of their work or volunteering role in the community.

Responses will help the council and the ICB understand residents' needs and whether services are meeting these needs.

Anyone looking to complete the 101minute survey can visit the survey page for Dementia Needs Assessment 2023 here.