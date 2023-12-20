Health services in Black Country braced for strikes to have 'significant' impact as medics warn 'there won't be any doctors left' unless pay is improved

Doctors in training from the British Medical Association (BMA) and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association in England began a 72-hour strike at 7am in the bitter dispute over pay with the government.

As medics warned that "there won't be any doctors left" unless pay is improved, health bosses in the Black Country have urged people to think carefully about which health service they should use during the industrial action and the Christmas and New Year bank holidays.

They said the impact on services is expected to be "significant" and asked the public for their support.

Health chiefs said emergency care would be prioritised and people should still call 999 or go to emergency departments in cases of a life-saving emergency.

However, for anything that isn’t life-threatening, people are being urged to use 111 online as the first port of call for health needs.

Pharmacies, GP appointments, walk-in centres, minor injury units and urgent treatment centres will continue to be available during the industrial action and can help people with a range of injuries and illnesses.

Dr Ananta Dave, chief medical officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “We’re approaching what is already one of the busiest times of the year for the NHS and there is no doubt that this level of planned strike action alongside the festive period will create an even greater strain on many of our services.

“Your NHS is still here for you, but we’re asking people to consider whether A&E is the most appropriate place for their needs, and if it’s not, to seek alternatives.

“NHS 111 online or by telephone is available 24/7 for urgent medical advice but it's worth remembering that most common ailments at this time of year can be effectively managed at home with advice from a local pharmacy."

Dr Julian Hobbs, medical director at Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, added: “Our number one priority is to ensure that those in greatest need continue to have access to high quality care and our immediate focus will be on the safe delivery of urgent and emergency care services.

“Planned appointments and clinics are likely to be affected, however people should continue to attend their appointments unless they are contacted directly by the NHS."

Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chair of the BMA junior doctors' committee, said that in order to break the deadlock the government needed to "recognise and value doctors and not inflict a real-terms pay cut".

"What that will look like is a credible offer that can stop strikes now and forever in the future," he said.

"We were in talks for the best part of a month or so and thought we were making good headway there but unfortunately by the deadline that both sides had agreed to, what they had on the table was never going to have been good enough for our members."

Asked whether he believed that junior doctors had the support of the public for the strikes, he said: "I think the public know the only way to have a healthcare system that looks after them is to have enough doctors. And they can completely appreciate when doctors graduate and they're starting on £15.50 an hour - after the government's latest pay uplift - and go to a maximum of £30 an hour after 10 years of working, that's just not enough."

He said that the offer from the government, an average three per cent rise, would see doctors who are paid £15.50 per hour given a rise to be paid £16 per hour.

Dr Trivedi said that it was "not unreasonable" for doctors to want to be paid £21 per hour.

He added: "While strike action is disruptive, the public are still very much aware that the Government needs to get real and meet us at the table and put an offer that will end this dispute.

"That's the only way this dispute will end - an offer that's acceptable to our doctors which will work towards building back the value to a doctor's life, and be able to then retain those doctors who are otherwise fleeing to places like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland - we need to do better."