Claire Thomas was the first patient at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) to be fitted with the new cochlear Osia system.

The Osia is a magnetic implant placed under the skin and connected to a hearing aid processor that is fixed above the skin with a corresponding magnet.

As well as offering a better transfer of sound and improved cosmetics, there is no need for regular cleaning and there is no risk of infection around the implant site. Up to 30 patients a year are set to benefit from the device.

The device is more aesthetically appealing than most implants and offers a lower risk of infection

Claire, a 44-year-old tattooist from Wolverhampton, said: "I'd tried a hearing aid previously for around a year. But due to perforated eardrums and scarring, I had to have a moulded hearing aid which I couldn’t get along with.

"I kept getting ear infections, and still couldn’t hear voices clearly so I kept removing it then losing it."

Claire is also believed to be the first in the Black Country to benefit from the device, as bone anchored hearing aids (BAHA) are only offered at specialist centres.

Claire continued: "I was initially put off the Osia because of the size of the implant, however, the surgery was much less traumatic than expected and I was back at work in two days.

"I didn’t have much pain at all and I was really surprised. It’s definitely been a game-changer for me, after years of not being able to hear people."

Claire received the Osia implant in August 2023, undergoing the fitting less than two months later.

The implant is fitted underneath the skin and then a hearing aid processor is fixed above the skin with a magnet

Jennie Howard, advanced audiologist and BAHA team leader at RWT said: "The patient was very happy. She healed very quickly after surgery with no ill effects and was very impressed with the quality of sound.

"The benefits of the Osia system are low maintenance post-surgery, reducing the need for visits to the ear, nose and throat (ENT) department, and ease of fitting due to the magnetic connection."

Surgery for the fitting of the device takes around 45 minutes to an hour, which is only slightly longer than the abutment-style implant. Both devices are normally fitted around six weeks post-implantation.