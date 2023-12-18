Thousands of pounds raised for hospital in memory of premature baby
Big-hearted nursery children, parents and staff have raised thousands of pounds for a hospital in memory of a premature baby.
The team at Footsteps Stafford Nursery and Pre-school, in Newport Road, presented a cheque worth more than £3,600 to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, following a month-long series of fundraisers.
They have included scarecrow competitions, cycle races and sponsored sleepovers.
The hospital was chosen because of the exceptional care staff provided to Kay Elson – the nursery’s deputy manager – and her daughter Tillie after she was born three months prematurely, weighing only two pounds.
Despite the best efforts of the dedicated team at the hospital, Tillie died a few weeks later.
Nursery manager Cath McElroy said the team felt inspired to support the cause and thanked everyone who had contributed to helping raise the money.
She said: "We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support and generosity from our staff, children, and parents.
"Tillie's memory will forever shine brightly, and we are proud to have made a meaningful contribution to Birmingham Children's Hospital in her honour.
“Our hope is that this donation will help other children and families facing challenging times.”