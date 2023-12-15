Black Country boot camp programme for new nurses wins NHS warm welcome competition

The competition, held across NHS trusts in Wolverhampton and Walsall, was introduced to find the nursing team that provided the best welcome for new starters.

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) and Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust (WHT) both took part in the competition for programmes to help hundreds of nurses, including many from abroad, settle into their surroundings.

The competition was created by Leigh Dillon, senior matron – of adult services and primary care services, and Hayley Langford, matron, of planned care adult community.

Cath Wilson, deputy chief nursing officer at the RWT and WHT, who introduced the scheme, said: "Congratulations to Hayley, Leigh and the planned care district nurses team for providing an outstanding welcome.

"This programme allows district nurses to gain knowledge and skills to be confident. A warm welcome for new starters has a significant impact on retention.

"The standard of entries was heartwarming and encouraging. All applications demonstrated the fantastic work everyone is doing to support, welcome and retain our new nurses and midwives."

Last month, the boot camp celebrated its first anniversary with its largest intake –16 new recruits – part of 34 district nurse graduates this year.

Hayley Langford, who has since handed the boot camp onto Sue Houghton, community practice education facilitator and Helen Etsy, said: "I’m thrilled we won and that our hard work has been recognised and highlighted across the two Trusts.

"We are really proud and excited for what the future holds for the boot camp."

Leigh Dillon added: "It’s a privilege to win. Over the last 12 to 18 months, we’ve been committed to investing in our workforce, and growing our own within district nursing and adult community services."