Ceremony marks significant milestone in £29.3 million Black Country hospital build

The water tight ceremony has taken place at the site of the new and improved hospital, which is a tradition in the construction industry to mark the point when the building’s exterior has been completed and is protected against the elements.

Staff from Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust were joined with colleagues from Kier Construction, Archus and Gilling Dodd who gathered to celebrate the important milestone.

The project includes the building of two ground floor wards with en-suite accommodation, flexible therapy space and an outdoor garden area.

As well as providing a modern, safe environment, the build has a focus on energy-efficient design and will have a small number of electric car charge points, a first for the trust.

Jeremy Vanes, chair of Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to have reached this important milestone in the journey to move patients and services to the new and improved hospital. It’s great to see our plans beginning to take shape and see the progress that has been made.

“This build is a significant investment in older adult mental health services in Walsall and will improve the care and experience for patients in hospital.

“We are looking forward to the final phase of the build and developing plans for when we are ready to welcome staff and patients safely on site.”

Tony Shenton, regional director for the Midlands at Kier Construction said: "We are immensely proud to have reached this significant milestone in the construction of the new mental health hospital in Walsall. Kier is dedicated to delivering high-quality projects, and we are honoured to contribute to the improvement of healthcare services in the Black Country.”

The hospital is due for completion next summer.