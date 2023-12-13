Business administrator Elaine who always had colleagues’ best interests at heart retires after 27 year career in NHS

Elaine Bennett, whose last job role has been in the administration team for emergency and acute care, joined Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust in 1996.

She started in accommodation, moving into medical staffing and medical recruitment until the last two years as business administrator.

“I have loved every minute of my career,” said Elaine.

“We are a really close team and I have received a lot of support from management in the care group since I started.

"They have provided a lot of flexibility and I have always felt extremely valued, which has been very important to me.”

Elaine followed in her mum’s footsteps, as she also worked as an accommodation manager in the NHS.

“I saw how much she enjoyed it and thought I’d give it a go myself. I can safely say that I’m glad I made that decision!” said Elaine.

Keeping the NHS at the heart of the family didn’t end there, as Elaine’s two children have also chosen to work in healthcare.

Jennifer, 39, has worked in recruitment since September, and Tom, 30, works at a GP practice.

Reflecting on her time at the trust, one of Elaine’s many highlights is the opening of the new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre earlier this year.

She said: “It was a really exciting time for us, and I remember supporting to fill the vacancies that came up for the new space.

“It was a big transition for staff, and some colleagues still call me for help which is lovely.”

Elaine is also very proud of the amount of doctors she has worked to get onboard at the trust.

She said: “I have been successful in getting some of the top doctors into the trust, which I will always look back on fondly when I think about the difference this has made to our patients.”

Elaine plans to celebrate her retirement with a holiday to Tenerife – somewhere she loves – alongside her husband, Graham.

She will then look forward to spending time gardening, as well as with her dogs and family – especially her parents, Pauline and Brian.

Lisa Sutton, care group manager for emergency and acute care, said: “Elaine is one of the most conscientious colleagues I’ve had the pleasure of working with.

“She is someone who you can tell loves her job, and always has colleagues’ best interests at heart.

“Doctors starting at the trust are given smooth and seamless support because of Elaine’s knowledge and passion for what she does. Her contribution to the team has been invaluable, and we are really going to miss her.”