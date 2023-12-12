170 gift bags to be delivered to hospital patients this Christmas thanks to generous donations

Lisa Bristow, ward waitress at Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital, gathered the gifts after asking colleagues in catering, portering, radiology, cancer services and domestics to help spread some seasonal cheer.

The 40-year-old from Wolverhampton got the idea after working at the Wednesfield and Wood End Royal British Legion Club last year.

She said: “The club donated gifts to The Haven Wolverhampton last year and they were so well received.

"I thought it would be a good idea to do a similar thing for the patients in hospital over Christmas.

“I went round the hospital and left collection boxes for staff to donate.

"When I went to collect them, I was overwhelmed by how generous staff had been. I didn’t expect it.

“They donated mug sets, bath and body sets as well as individual items so we could make up gift bags with them.”

Having worked for the trust for 19 years, Lisa has done her fair share of working on Christmas day.

She said: “I know it can be tough for people in hospital over Christmas – especially those without family.

"If the gifts can bring a smile to those who need it most then I will be happy that we have done a good job.

“Even though we all try hard to make it better for our patients, it is tough being in hospital and you are normally at your lowest.

"Hopefully these presents will brighten their day.”

Amie Rogers, fundraising and lead digital engagement officer at RWT Charity, said: “We are so grateful to Lisa and her colleagues for the thoughtful and generous gifts.

“It’s lovely that she wanted to do something for our patients to lift their spirits.

"Christmas can be an incredibly difficult time for some people – especially those in hospital – so we hope these presents can lift their spirits. Thank you Lisa.”