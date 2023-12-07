Countdown to Christmas begins as hospital switches on its festive lights
The countdown to Christmas began at Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital when its festive lights were switched on.
The Christmas lights, which were switched on yesterday, will shine bright for all to see throughout December, right into the new year.
The Christmas tree was donated by Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust’s PFI partners Mitie and Summit Healthcare.
Around a dozen stalls were also set up outside the main entrance of the hospital, giving people the chance to snap up some festive purchases ahead of Christmas.
And the trust also hosted St Mark’s CE Primary School, based in Pensnett, who sang Christmas carols in the main reception.
Chief executive Diane Wake turned on the trust’s Christmas lights alongside local schoolgirl Elissa Shaw, 11, from St Mark’s CE Primary School and Danny Wilson, 95, a patient on the trust’s forget-me-not unit.
She said: "I was delighted to turn on our trust's Christmas lights along with Danny and Elissa and we hope that our tree will bring festive cheer to patients, visitors and staff as they enter Russells Hall Hospital.”