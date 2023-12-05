'Truly exceptional' neonatal nurse who goes above and beyond wins prestigious award

Kerry Harnett, senior sister on the neonatal unit at New Cross Hospital, part of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT), has been awarded the Nell Phoenix Charitable Arts Fund Award.

Nell Phoenix was a patient who was cared for at the old Royal Hospital in Wolverhampton in 1968 and generously left a sum of money in her will to set up a fund for the nurses of Wolverhampton to enjoy the arts.

Introduced in 2016 by then RWT chief nurse Cheryl Etches, staff can be nominated for the award each month but it is awarded on a quarterly basis, at the discretion of Debra Hickman, chief nursing officer at RWT.

Since its inception, the fund’s criteria has been extended to include non-registered nurses and midwives.

Mum-of-two Kerry, 48, was nominated by Katie Haywood, matron for neonatal services, after leading on the Bliss Baby Charter.

Through this programme, in July 2023 RWT’s neonatal unit became only the second in the West Midlands to successfully complete its gold accreditation, demonstrating it has sufficient processes and facilities in place to deliver high quality, family-centred care.

Kerry, who trained at The School of Nursing and Midwifery at New Cross Hospital and qualified in 1997, lives in South Staffordshire with her husband and children, aged 12 and 19.

“I appreciate Katie for recognising my work, but I must thank the whole neonatal team – without their support, innovations and change couldn’t be implemented,” she said.

“Babies, parents and families are at the centre of everything we do and we must continue to ensure their experiences are acknowledged, and that neonatal services continue to strive for excellence.”

Katie said: “The work Kerry had orchestrated with the wider team including nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language and psychology has driven the quality of our care.

“She’s been through a period of self-discovery, reflection and learning. This has enabled her to grow, and the results have been fantastic – Kerry is really flying. She truly is exceptional.

“Kerry has led with improvement work which she shares regionally to ensure we’re working to the standards outlined by the Baby Charter.

“She’s managed an action plan and produced reports, shared her success and is making great strides for putting Wolverhampton’s neonatal services on the map. For us to achieve gold standard is incredible.

“The work she does ensures babies’ outcomes are improved and every aspect of their needs are met is shown by the outstanding feedback she receives constantly from parents, families and peers.

“Kerry goes above and beyond to ensure we have the resources to deliver care with endless ideas that are creative, effective and efficient.

“She’s a fantastic role model and support to her peers. Her work is the epitome of what neonates and the trust strive for.”