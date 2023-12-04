Wolverhampton Council is developing a new lifestyle and behaviour change service that looks to tackle smoking addiction and obesity in the city.

The council is working to develop a 12-week programme that will focus on making and maintaining positive life choices through various tools.

The project comes as levels of obesity and smoking were found to be higher in the city compared to the national and regional averages.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: "We have fundamental concerns about levels of obesity and smoking in Wolverhampton, with rates for both higher than the national and regional average, and we know that both of these conditions have a huge impact on people’s health and wellbeing.

"We want to do everything we can to help our residents to lead more healthy lifestyles and this new service will offer support to those who want it in a simple, local and accessible way."

People living with obesity will also be offered group weight management sessions or tailored support via a weight management app, while smokers who want to quit will be able to access free nicotine replacement therapy or vape starter kits.

The councillor continued: "The smoking cessation service will also support the Government’s ambition for the country to become ‘smoke-free’ by 2030 by helping people quit or by encouraging adult smokers to switch to a less harmful vape."

Referrals to the new service, due to launch next year, will initially be made via GPs, with clinics held in community locations across the city and at the Mander Centre Health Hub.

There are also plans to provide a self-referral route via the health hub at a later date.