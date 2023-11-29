The Grinch poses for selfies and frolicks with staff and patients bringing Christmas cheer to Wolverhampton hospital

The Grinch was certainly in character as he walked three children’s wards A20, A21, A22 and A23 at New Cross Hospital, with no one escaping the masked green furry animal’s waspish wit.

Whether he was posing for selfies or frolicking with staff and patients or insulting both, he certainly took people’s minds off what they were there for – while he even lay on a couch to be scanned by a doctor.

Sarah Lewis, matron, children’s specialities and outpatients at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) was given a big cuddle by him and said: “He was properly in character and it was great to see because he’s a big topic at the moment.”

The Grinch with staff nurse Emily Kuzenko

Dr Minoth Kanagaratnam, consultant paediatrician, did a mock scan of The Grinch and revealed his daughter, Myra, five, watched the film at the weekend.

“She is a big fan – when I tell her daddy has been with him she will be ecstatic,” said Dr Kanagaratnam.

“It’s good for kids’ morale and a great way to start the festive season.”

Venezia Wilkes, dental nurse, had a selfie with the character.

“I love The Grinch – I watched it yesterday,” said Venezia.

“My boys are four and nine and they want a Grinch Christmas top and they will be so impressed that I’ve seen him. I can’t wait to show them. The Grinch is so naughty!”

The Grinch with mum Jill Moffatt and daughter Beau Melligan receiving her present on the bed

Amelia Walker, 16, from Wolverhampton, was waiting to have a tooth removed and was surprised by The Grinch.

“It wasn’t what I expected but it was really funny and it certainly took my mind off things,” she said.

Gemma Eccles, from Wolverhampton, was with three-month-old son Cooper, and got The Grinch to appear on Facetime with her friend Deb Hogarth.

“It was absolutely hilarious – my friend loves The Grinch but I think she was shocked to see him appear on the phone.

"But it’s really good having him here to cheer the children up.”

The Grinch with mum Gemma Eccles holding her baby son Cooper

Jordan Male was with partner Danielle Paintain and their son George, aged three, from Bloxwich, waiting for a blood test.

“We didn’t expect that but it put George in a good mood – he watches The Grinch on TV,” said Danielle.

Liz Luton, play lead at RWT, said: “It was amazing to see him entertaining the kids. I thought he might be scary but the kids loved him.”

Amie Rogers, fundraising and digital lead from The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Charity, said: “It was great fun being around The Grinch – he certainly got everybody laughing who he came into contact with and it was lovely seeing everyone’s smiling faces, as well as him giving out Christmas presents.”

The Grinch – played by Bernard Moseley from Gornal, 32 – is a self-employed coach to sports and dance teachers, but has also been a children’s entertainer for 10 years.

“It’s about putting something back and putting smiles on kids’ faces,” said Bernard.

“Making people laugh is priceless and it’s good to see people being happy at a difficult time.”

Bernard is playing the lead in ‘The Grinch Stole Christmas’ pantomime at Brierley Hill Civic from this Sunday.