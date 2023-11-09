Special event helps families to learn more about managing child asthma

The event was organised by leading Midlands’ landlord whg, which is working with the NHS Black Country Children and Young People Asthma Transformation Team, Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust and George Coller Memorial Fund to improve the health of young people in the borough.

Parents and carers attended the event, in Bloxwich on November 2, to share their experiences of caring for a child with asthma and discuss any concerns with healthcare professionals.

As part of the partnership, healthcare professionals refer children with asthma who are living in a whg home to whg’s social prescribing service.

There, colleagues who are asthma trained, work with them to raise awareness of asthma control and recognition of poor control and increase their understanding of what to do in the event of an asthma attack.

The team also provides fuel vouchers and warm clothes for those households that need them.

The partnership forms part of whg’s ACE (Assisting Children to Excel) programme, which aims to improve the health and wellbeing of families in the area.

The housing group's director of stronger communities, Connie Jennings,said: “This pilot is a great example of how the health and housing sector can work together in partnership to make a real difference to people’s lives.

“As an organisation rooted in our communities, we can enable health to reach those experiencing the sharpest health inequalities, ensuring health services can be accessed by those that need it most.

“We’re delighted that we have been able to support so many families through the scheme, and support health services as they improve the lives of young people with asthma.”

Lisa Cummings, a Queen's Nurse and asthma practitioner in the Children and Young People’s Asthma Team for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “It was great to see so many local Walsall families at the asthma event last week.

“Hosting the event at a local soft play centre allowed the children to have fun whilst the parents were able to talk to a variety of professionals as well as meet other families.

“We provided education on a range of issues that would impact children with asthma and their families, including inhaler technique, how to avoid triggers and the importance of personalised asthma action plans so families are able to recognise when asthma control is worsening and when they need to seek medical help.”

whg customers can access whg’s social prescribing service by calling 0300 555 666.