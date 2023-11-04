Hospital staff don their walking shoes for two good causes

Amy Sharkey, Helen Greenaway, Raj Khunkun and Louise Ryder, from the colorectal team at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, have been completing challenges to raise money and awareness for Wolverhampton Bowel Cancer Support Group and Bowel Cancer UK.

To support Bowel Cancer UK Amy, colorectal nursing associate practitioner and Helen, colorectal nurse associate, completed a sponsored walk-up Mount Snowdon on October 7.

Amy said: “It was a tough climb; we didn’t do the easy route. We started at 6am and finished at 7pm.

"It was quite difficult in the wind and the rain, but we completed it and have raised £414 so far.”

Amy was seconded on to the nursing associate role 12 months ago after being inspired to join the NHS following the care her grandmother received.

The 38-year-old, from Wednesfield, said: “Seven years ago my grandma Winnie Jones was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 83 and had a stoma after surgery.

"She didn’t take the news well and thought her life would be over but due to the amazing nurses she realised she could still live a full and happy life.

“Her care was so fantastic it inspired me and since then I wanted to be a stoma nurse.

"I applied for a job as a healthcare assistant to get into the NHS and was recently offered an associate practitioner apprenticeship with the view of becoming a specialist stoma nurse – I was over the moon.

“The team here are so supportive and incredible. I love coming to work and working with my colleagues to provide the best care for our patients.

“My grandma is very proud of me getting this role, especially after the treatment she had from the department herself. She tells everyone about me. She is also very proud of the Snowdon walk we did.”

In July, Amy and Helen’s managers Raj and Louise completed The Rotary Club of Wolverhampton’s Best Foot Forward event at Aldersley Stadium to raise money for The Wolverhampton Bowel Cancer Support Group.

The group is a self-help group for people with previous bowel cancer, their families, and carers.

It aims to support people through diagnosis, treatment and beyond and is attended by a colorectal nurse specialist. It recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary.

Raj, lead colorectal clinical nurse specialist, said: “The colorectal team have gone from strength to strength over the past year at great pace.

"We have expanded to a team of 18. They are all brilliant and working hard to continue to develop the team.

“For the team to be so passionate that they want to help raise awareness and money for charity in their spare time shows their amazing dedication to their jobs.”