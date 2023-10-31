£16.9m secured to expand Dudley hospital's emergency department

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust has been successful in its bid to secure the cash which will help transform emergency resus facilities.

There will be an enhanced resuscitation space which health bosses say will revolutionise the care given at the trust’s emergency department.

Chief executive Diane Wake said: "The news that we have been successful in our bid to redevelop our emergency resus department has been a huge moment for us here at Dudley.

“This will have huge benefits not only for our patients and the Black Country community, but also for our staff by improving the facilities.

“We know that by having an environment fit for purpose we will deliver an improved patient experience.”

The resuscitation design includes additional resuscitation facilities with a dedicated paediatric area and isolation rooms to provide appropriate safe care in the event of future pandemics or outbreaks.

The department will also have state of the art technology and equipment, including a digital medicine system to improve the storing, usage and prescribing of drugs to patients.

Dr Ahmed Ismail, consultant and clinical director of urgent and acute services, said: “I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this redevelopment opportunity.

"It’s going to have a huge impact, with advanced equipment optimised to enhance the way we treat our patients – our trust truly needs and deserves this.

“We can also maximise support for our staff with opportunities to have training areas and most importantly give them a confidence and morale boost with a state of the art environment .”

The build will begin in 2024 and is expected to take until spring 2025 to complete.