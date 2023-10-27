Sponsored walk raises £1,000 so Walsall nursery can install life-saving defibrillator

Staff, children, and parents from Kangaroo Pouch Nursery in Bloxwich took part in a sponsored walk to raise enough money to install a defibrillator at the nursery.

At 9.30am on Wednesday, around 35 children from the Kangaroo Pouch Nursery on Harden Road in Bloxwich set out with a group of parents and staff members on the one-hour walk.

Bobbie Law, who works as a room leader at the nursery, told the Express & Star: "As a nursery we're fundraising for a defibrillator because our closest one is at the top of the road near the doctors' surgery, which is quite far away.

"With a little person, we want to save their life and having a defibrillator here will give them more of a chance.

"We've worked really closely with SADS UK (Sudden Arrhythmic Death) who've been helping us every step of the way with how to get the defibrillator, as well as sending us fundraising packages."

Zak and Faye Thomas with their three-year-old daughter Nora, nan Janet Beckett, and auntie Sue Harris.

The sponsored walk has raised around £1,000 for the defibrillator so far and donations are still coming in.

Bobbie added: "We've been looking at private defibrillators online and they cost anywhere from £800 to £2,500.

"They also need to be serviced every year so it can be very expensive."

Staff member Rosie Poppitt with four-year-old Oscar.

The cardiac charity SADS UK aims to save lives, providing information as well as funding research and medical equipment to prevent premature sudden cardiac death.

SADS UK highlights the fact that young people and even children can be affected by potentially fatal cardiac conditions.