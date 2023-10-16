Hospital trust 'missed opportunities' in care of first-time mum forced to give birth to stillborn baby

Amy Walters and her partner Jordon Quilt at Heidi's funeral

First-time mum Amy Walters had been placed under the care of Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which has since issued an apology and admitted issues had been identified which "were likely to have made a difference to the outcome for the baby".

Her pregnancy was initially assessed as “high risk” and baby Heidi’s growth was found to be below average during appointments attended by the 24-year-old, of Bloxwich, with her final growth scan taking place at 35 weeks on November 29, 2022.

She attended two follow-up ante-natal clinic appointments in December and was booked to see a midwife on January 4, but she was admitted to Walsall Manor Hospital on Christmas Day concerned about reduced movements of her baby.

She was discharged the following day and was booked for an induction on January 13 after seeing the midwife.

However, she asked for the date to be brought forward following a trip to the maternity unit at Manor Hospital with concerns about bleeding.

But she said her request was rejected and she was sent home because there was no capacity and other patients had already been booked in.

Amy returned to the hospital with concerns on January 7 when she was told Heidi had died and she was delivered stillborn the next day.

She has now spoken out for the first time calling for lessons to be learned after an investigation report by the trust found several missed opportunities to review Amy’s care and assess Heidi’s growth, including on December 7 and 12 as well as on Christmas Day.

Amy’s initial care management didn’t meet national or regional care guidelines, the report said.

It added the care issues identified “were likely to have made a difference to the outcome for the baby".

In a letter to Amy, the trust said “there were things that could have been done differently” for which it was “extremely sorry" and it was possible that a growth scan at 39 weeks could have saved her life.

Amy said: “When we found out we were expecting we were overjoyed and couldn’t wait to welcome Heidi into our lives.

“Initially I felt reassured that I was under the care of doctors and thought that would mean I would receive the best care possible. However, after 35 weeks I started to be concerned as Heidi was plotted as being small.

“However, each time I tried to raise concerns in appointments, or visited hospital, it felt like I wasn’t really being listened to. After New Year I knew deep down something wasn’t right. I wanted to stay in hospital as I thought that would be the best place for me and Heidi could be monitored, but I was sent home.

“Those couple of days after being sent home before returning to hospital were awful. Nothing prepared us for the news Heidi had died. We were shattered. Having to then deliver Heidi just added to the distress we were going through.”

Following Heidi’s death, Amy had to take time off from her job as a dispatch co-ordinator but is now working full time again following a phased return.

Her and partner Jordon Quilt, 25, are now keen to help those organisations that offer support to bereaved parents in similar situations.

Along with friends and family, and their dog, last month they walked 100 kilometres to raise money for stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands.

Amy added: “While we’ll forever cherish those few precious moments we got to spend with Heidi, it’s difficult not to think of how she should be at home with us.

“We had so many plans for the future. All we wanted was to bring Heidi home and start our family life together.

“The last few months have been a real mix of emotions and we’re so thankful for the help and support we’ve had. All we can do now is share what happened to us to make other parents aware. I want to encourage any first time mums in particular to always listen to those gut feelings and always speak out if you feel that something isn’t right.

“By speaking out we just hope lessons can be learned. We wouldn’t wish what we’re going through on anyone. Support is available and nobody should have to go through the ordeal of losing their baby alone.”

Following Heidi’s death the couple instructed law firm Irwin Mitchell to investigate Amy’s care under the hospital trust.

Kayleigh Hunter, specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “This is a truly tragic case in which worrying issues in the care Amy and Heidi received have been identified by the trust itself.

“Amy and Jordon are devastated by the events that unfolded and Heidi’s death.

“We urge the trust to learn lessons from the issues identified to prevent other families having to endure the pain Amy and Jordon are going through.

“Patient safety should be the fundamental priority and we continue to campaign for improvements in maternity care.”