'Get checked out if something isn't right' urges woman diagnosed with breast cancer at 27

Bethany Woodward was diagnosed with stage three triple negative breast cancer in July 2022, while in the middle of fertility struggles.

She has lost more than 18 stone and has undergone multiple surgeries, describing herself as made of “tough stuff” while remaining positive about her diagnosis.

Prior to her breast cancer diagnosis, Bethany was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and had been given treatment to help her conceive.

The day she was given her cancer diagnosis she received her first infertility treatment, but because of her circumstances, she couldn’t carry on.

Due to the type of chemotherapy she was receiving, her body had started going through the menopause and she was no longer fertile.

After 16 rounds of chemotherapy, Bethany is still undergoing treatment and is looking forward to when she can ring the bell to mark the end of treatment.

Bethany said: “Due to the chemotherapy reacting with my PCOS, I was referred to Birmingham Women’s Hospital and luckily received IVF. I am so thankful for this opportunity as myself and my fiancé, Ash Read, now have 10 embryos which gives me great hope for the future."

In May this year, Bethany had an operation to remove the cancer. After lots of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and determination, Bethany is feeling well and is on her second cycle with 10 more to go.

She has now taken a step back from her role as a care manager and is trying to live life to the full.

Bethany said: "This experience has changed my mindset completely and I wouldn’t be the person I am today without it.

“With holidays in Spain, America and Greece booked next year – there is no holding me back."

Michele Campbell, breast care clinical nurse specialist at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, has supported Bethany throughout her cancer journey.

Michele said: "Bethany’s cancer came as a shock as she was diagnosed at such a young age. She has been inspirational in her approach to dealing with her diagnosis and many treatments including chemotherapy, surgery, and radiotherapy.

"Her experience should remind everyone to check their breasts, no matter what age. The sooner you know what is normal for you, the better you will be at identifying any breast changes."

As breast cancer awareness is something Bethany is so passionate about, she is organising a garden party in 2024 to raise vital funds for cancer charities close to her heart.

Now aged 29, she said: "Never ignore a change in your breasts and to any young person that feels uncertain, please push for further tests.