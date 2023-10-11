Sexually transmitted infections at highest level since 1948 prompts new Wolverhampton health campaign

The new sexual health campaign posters will be put up across Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton's rise in STIs mirrored the trend across England which saw diagnoses rising by 25 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year.

There were 392,453 STIs diagnosed in England, including significant increases in gonorrhoea and infectious syphilis diagnoses, which was the highest number since 1948.

Embrace, Wolverhampton’s Sexual Health Service, wants people to beware of STIs and make sure they keep themselves and their partner safe.

Condoms are still the best method of staying safe in the bedroom but now STI testing kits can be ordered discretely online and are free.

Embrace tests for and treats sexually transmitted infections including HIV, and provides condoms, contraception and emergency contraception. All services are free, confidential and non-judgmental and available to people of all ages, genders and orientations.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Adults and Wellbeing, said: "STIs aren't just an inconvenience, they have a major impact on your health and that of any sexual partners. Your sexual health or your wellbeing, looking after them starts with you.

“Condoms are the best defence, but if you didn’t use one the last time you had sex with a new or casual partner, get tested to detect any potential infections early and prevent passing them on to others.

"Staying safe is easier than you think. You should use a condom and get free testing kits sent discreetly to your home by calling 01902 444444 or visiting www.embracewolverhampton.nhs.uk."

Embrace’s Clinical Director and Consultant in Sexual Health and HIV, Dr Andrea Ng, added: “Whilst most sexually transmitted infections are treatable, they can be very unpleasant and can cause long-term damage to your health if not treated early.