Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Covid cases on the rise as local health boss urges residents to get vaccinated

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyHealthPublished:

Dudley Council’s public health boss is urging eligible people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as the infection "has not gone away."

Dudley Council’s public health boss is urging residents to get their Covid-19 vaccination. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.
Dudley Council’s public health boss is urging residents to get their Covid-19 vaccination. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

National data shows an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases across Dudley borough.

Those eligible for the seasonal Covid vaccine include those aged 65 and over as well as those aged between six months and 64 years of age with an increased health risk.

Older people living in care homes are also eligible, along with frontline health and social care workers, carers aged between 16 and 64, and anyone aged between 12 and 64 who is living with someone with a weakened immune system.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member for public health, said: "We must remember Covid has not gone away and still exists within in our communities. This is why we’re asking those eligible to get the seasonal Covid vaccine to help protect them this winter."

People can find out where to get the vaccine at nhs.uk/conditions/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination/getting-a-covid-19-vaccine/.

Health
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News