Covid cases on the rise as local health boss urges residents to get vaccinated

Dudley Council’s public health boss is urging residents to get their Covid-19 vaccination. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

National data shows an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases across Dudley borough.

Those eligible for the seasonal Covid vaccine include those aged 65 and over as well as those aged between six months and 64 years of age with an increased health risk.

Older people living in care homes are also eligible, along with frontline health and social care workers, carers aged between 16 and 64, and anyone aged between 12 and 64 who is living with someone with a weakened immune system.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member for public health, said: "We must remember Covid has not gone away and still exists within in our communities. This is why we’re asking those eligible to get the seasonal Covid vaccine to help protect them this winter."