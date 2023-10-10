Ann spent more than four decades building relationships at the NHS

Mother-of-two Ann Rogers has retired from The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) after 48 years of NHS service, most recently as a community receptionist.

Ann, now 66, joined the NHS in 1974 as a dental nurse at the Red Hill Street clinic near Molineux, after previously working as a hairdresser.

After a decade working at Red Hill Street, she had her son and then rejoined the NHS at Parkfields Dental Clinic, followed by spells at health clinics in Wakeley Hill (Penn), Warstones, Primrose Lane, Lower Green and Whitmore Reans, as well as many more.

Over the 48 years, Ann has worked with virtually every health department in the city, including district nursing, community nursing and school nursing.

Ann said: "I've loved every job I've had but my favourite one was at Phoenix [Health Centre, Parkfields]. It has been the best time of my career because of the lifelong friends I've made.

"Patients used to joke that they would queue for the front row seats in the waiting area just to hear us three taking the mickey out of each other! We socialise and go on holidays together and have such a laugh."

Ann went on to become part of a three-person team, dubbed The Three Musketeers, who won the patient-voted Trust's Kind & Caring award in 2016. The team also consisted of Denise Perkins, 61, and Yvette Booth, 52.

Denise and Yvette wrote: "Ann is definitely the mother of the health centre; she's been there for everyone and always has a kind and wise word.

"So many have learnt so many skills from her, so she's going to be greatly missed. Ann is very professional but has a wicked sense of humour – she makes us all laugh!"

The trio were presented with a plaque by Professor David Loughton CBE, group chief executive, at Molinuex with their line manager Stef Southall.