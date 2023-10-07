Annual Bridgnorth men's health screening finds more than 85 per cent have high cholesterol

A previous Bridgnorth Lions annual prostate screening event held at Caste Hall

The Bridgnorth Lions have been running their annual PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) tests in the town every year since 2009.

The test, which measures the levels of the PSA antigen in the blood, is used to discover men's potential risk in developing prostate cancer.

This year, 850 men aged 40 over visited Castle Hall in High Town on September 20 for the annual prostate screening, where organisers also offered additional cholesterol and diabetes test this year, and the Lions say the results returned were "startling".

Peter Parker from Bridgnorth Lions, who has been organising the PSA tests since they began 14 years ago, said 25 men were found to have had "red" levels of the PSA antigen, suggesting a potential prostate cancer risk.

Of the 163 men who opted for an additional diabetes test, 25 were discovered to likely have the condition.

But he said the most "unbelievable" result was that of the 204 cholesterol tests carried out, 85 per cent of the men tested in Bridgnorth were found to have had very high levels.

He said: "It is unbelievable, and I am one of those identified as having high cholesterol. It was extraordinary to find more than 85 per cent of the men we tested had a high level."

He said despite the results, it was not all bad news for the men whose results were returned this week.

"The good thing is with cholesterol, is that if you know that you have a problem you can address and change your diet and it will come down."

He added with the PSA tests, they sent "red letters" out to 25 of the men that were tested and 19 "amber letters".

"An amber letter suggest that you are on the borderline and the PSA level is higher than it should be not at a level that should cause serious concern, but it means it would be wise to have another test in six months," said Peter. "If it is red, then it is higher than it should be for a man of that age so there is a problem. It could be prostate cancer but it could also be a number of things. The test is not definitive that you have cancer but is an indicator that you require further investigation."

He added that discovering that 28 men either had, or were at a very high risk of developing diabetes, was also alarming.

"They either have or on the verge of diabetes. It is quite important to get it looked at very quickly," he said.

The national Lions PSA screening programme has seen more than 11,000 tests conducted in the Uk since 2009, with more than 500 men having been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Bridgnorth Lions spokesman, Martin Allen said the test results show just how important the annual screening event is for men.

"We have been doing this for about 14 years," he said. "We always get a sprinkling of red and amber results, and this year is no different and reaffirms that every time we run this event we identity issues that allow people to get ahead of the curve.

"This could literally be a life-or-death event for some. Prostate cancer kills 13,000 men in the UK every year – but if caught early, the disease is potentially curable. However, its symptoms can often be difficult to recognise.

“Almost without exception every man who has subsequently been diagnosed with prostate cancer following one of our PSA test evenings had no idea that they had the disease."

Due to the success of the event, and the fact that a number of people were unable to attend the screening this year, The Bridgnorth Lions are conducting a second screening on October 26.

"For those people that were unable to have a test done on September 20, they can now come back. While we prefer people to book online, if people do not have internet access they can turn up on the night," said Peter. "It costs £20 a test for any of the three tests that are available.

The PSA, cholesterol and diabetes tests take place at the Shakespeare Inn in Bridgnorth West Castle Street between 6pm and 9pm on October 26.