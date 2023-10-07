Jenny Hubble, who won the 'Exceptional Support Service Staff' award at the annual Ambulance Leadership Forum

Jenny Hubble is usually the one organising the West Midlands Ambulance award ceremonies, however this week she was shocked to find out that she would be on the stage instead of behind it.

Jenny, from Dudley, received the 'Exceptional Support Service Staff' award at the annual Ambulance Leadership Forum, which is run by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE).

Jenny said: "I have to say I was a little taken aback when I found out I had not only been nominated but was also to get the award.

"I am only doing my job and certainly don't do it for the recognition; in fact, I much prefer to stay behind the scenes, so it was a bit strange being up on the stage receiving my award.

"One of the best parts of my job is when you see so many happy faces on awards nights. I get to read about so many cases where staff have gone above and beyond what might normally be expected and to see that recognised and celebrated is so rewarding."

West Midlands Ambulance Service people director, Carla Beechey, said: "Jenny is one of the great unsung heroes of our service who puts in an immense amount of work to make sure our people get the recognition they deserve.

"It is therefore fitting that she has received national recognition for her work. We regularly get calls from other emergency services and NHS organisations about our awards ceremonies because they are so well-received.