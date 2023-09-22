Man raises more than £3k for chemotherapy unit where both of his parents were treated

James cycled 346 miles in four days to raise money for Walsall Manor Hospital's chemotherapy unit.

James Moorcroft decided to take on the 346-mile ride in order to raise money for Walsall Manor Hospital's chemotherapy unit and has smashed his original target of £750.

The father-of-two completed the endeavour in four days and has so far raised £3,060 to help patients receiving treatment for cancer.

35-year-old James, who owns JF Dance, a custom-made dancewear company in Cannock which made costumes for the Barbie film, completed his charity cycle in July alongside his wife Francesca, and will be handing over a cheque shortly.

He was inspired to support the chemotherapy unit after mum Pamela and dad Christopher, both 61, were diagnosed with cancer.

“Mum was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2021 and started her chemotherapy in December that year – unfortunately having to be in hospital for her 60th birthday in January 2022 with no family around her because of the COVID-19 restrictions,” James said.

“She also had sepsis after her chemotherapy and spent three occasions in hospital before her treatment finished in May 2022.

James with his mom, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2021.

James with his father, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in December 2022 and had two parts of his bowel removed, followed by chemotherapy.

“At this time dad was ignoring the fact he had blood in his poo as his priority was mum and when he did get checked out, he was diagnosed with bowel cancer in December 2022 and had two parts of his bowel removed, followed by chemotherapy.

“The hardest part is realising two of the people you look up to most in the world are not immortal and I wanted to raise some money so that it helps the many more families that have to hear the dreaded words “it’s cancer.”

James went on to say: "I’m a competitive person and very active so could find no better reason to commit to cycling from London to Paris than to give something back to the unit that was such a support to my parents.

"I made sure I trained well beforehand and did the ride with a couple of friends. We met others along the way and became a good group, so much so that, despite some tough hills, overall it was an enjoyable experience."

The fundraisers rode from London to Paris - an impressive 346 miles.

James’s parents are now living their lives as cancer survivors and enjoying precious family occasions with their six grandchildren.

James, whose company has worked on the Barbie film and TV shows including The Greatest Dancer, Britain’s Got Talent and Squid Games, added: "It was important that the money raised went directly towards helping others going through treatment like my mum and dad which is why we chose to donate through the hospital’s Well Wishers charity."

Georgie Westley, fundraising manager at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said it was “a fantastic amount” raised.