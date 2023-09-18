Six new recruits start work at Sandwell GP practice thanks to scheme which aims to boost employment

Hyacinth with Rajeev at Lyndon Primary Care Centre

Your Health Partnership (YHP), which is part of Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, hired the employees via the Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) which saw them take part in a two-week training course.

Hyacinth Crossfield, aged 43, along with five others will work in admin roles at Lyndon Primary Care Centre, which is based at Sandwell Hospital, following the recruitment process.

The Great Barr mum-of-three said: “This is a fantastic programme which opened the window and gave me the opportunity to come into the NHS. I had been struggling for three years to find a job despite trying incredibly hard. I have various qualifications but potential employers said I lacked experience.

“However the SWAP programme changed everything. I was able to go into a work place for two weeks and demonstrate I had the skill set and drive to do the job at YHP and this was recognised and taken on board during the interview process.

“SWAP works really well and I’m thrilled to be starting my new role at YHP.”

The trust’s learning works division, based in Smethwick, is collaborating with the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) and Sandwell College as part of the scheme.

Candidates are signposted to the trust via both the DWP and the college and there are a variety of roles available including admin jobs and ward service officers.

Rajeev Pathak, operations manager (telephony) for Your Health Partnership, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for enthusiastic individuals who are looking to get back into work or at the start of their career.

“The placement gives them the opportunity to show their initiative and skills as well as demonstrate their drive and passion for work.