Inspiring charity receives a warm welcome at Downing Street

Camphill Village Trust Shared Lives and Shared Lives Plus care workers, including Kate Morgan, with Helen Whately MP

Camphill Village Trust was represented by Kate Morgan, Head of Services for Shared Lives, at the event when colleagues from all services across the adult social care sector, including supported living and Shared Lives programmes met Minister of State for Social Care, Helen Whately.

The event was dedicated to acknowledging and praising adult social care workers from across the nation for their remarkable contributions.

Minister Helen Whately, with Chief Nurse for Adult Social Care, Deborah Sturdy, welcomed the assembled social care workers and their speeches resonated with a genuine sense of gratitude and recognition for the efforts invested by individuals in enhancing the lives of those they serve.

Kate said: "It was an honour to have been invited along with Shared Lives Plus to represent the Shared Lives sector at Downing Street.

"Listening to the speech by Helen Whately MP, and hearing from some of the other attendees on the day, really cements why we do what we do."

Camphill Village Trust is a charity working to enable adults with learning disabilities, autism, mental health problems and complex needs to live a life of opportunity.

The Trust aims to empower the people we support to lead more connected, fulfilled lives and make informed choices.

In operation since September 2018, it currently supports 70 arrangements across Dudley, the City of Wolverhampton and surrounding areas and has received numerous accolades for its innovative work, including the recruitment of BAME carers.